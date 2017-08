BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT qtrly MFFO per share $0.52

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Apple Hospitality Reit Inc

* Apple hospitality reit, inc. Reports results of operations for second quarter 2016

* Qtrly net income per share $ 0.31

* Qtrly mffo per share $ 0.52

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $340 million - $360 million

* Sees 2016 comparable hotels revpar growth 3.0% - 5.0%

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $255.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $255.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.98, revenue view $976.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S