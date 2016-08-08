BRIEF-PHH Corp posts Q2 loss per share $0.22

Aug 8 (Reuters) - PHH Corp

* Phh Corporation announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.22

* Qtrly core loss per share $0.08

* Says "taking appropriate actions to reallocate capacity to growth opportunities and reduce expenses as necessary"

* Qtrly GAAP net revenues $ 196 million versus $ 237 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "continue to see a trend by Merrill Lynch to insource a significant portion of their mortgage production volume"

* Says "in past week, Merrill Lynch has advised us of their intention to insource additional volume"

* PHH says Merrill Lynch's actions would result in total volume reductions representing approximately 60 pct of their total 2015 loan closing dollar volume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: