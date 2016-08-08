FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-PHH Corp posts Q2 loss per share $0.22
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 10:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PHH Corp posts Q2 loss per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - PHH Corp

* Phh Corporation announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.22

* Qtrly core loss per share $0.08

* Says "taking appropriate actions to reallocate capacity to growth opportunities and reduce expenses as necessary"

* Qtrly GAAP net revenues $ 196 million versus $ 237 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "continue to see a trend by Merrill Lynch to insource a significant portion of their mortgage production volume"

* Says "in past week, Merrill Lynch has advised us of their intention to insource additional volume"

* PHH says Merrill Lynch's actions would result in total volume reductions representing approximately 60 pct of their total 2015 loan closing dollar volume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.