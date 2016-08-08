FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quotient Limited reports Q1 loss per share $0.64
August 8, 2016

BRIEF-Quotient Limited reports Q1 loss per share $0.64

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Quotient Limited

* Reports Further Progress On The Commercial Scale-Up of Mosaiq and first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.64

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $21.7 million to $22.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 17 to 23 percent

* Quotient Ltd qtrly total revenue $5.7 million versus $4.9 million last year

* Quotient Ltd sees fiscal year 2017 operating loss in range of $55.0 million to $60.0 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.68, revenue view $5.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $5.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quotient Ltd sees fiscal year product sales of $19.0 million to $20.0 million

* Quotient Ltd sees product sales in q2 of fiscal 2017 to be within range of $4.4 million to $4.9 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-2.20, revenue view $20.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

