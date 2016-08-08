BRIEF-Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.05

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc

* Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc reports fiscal third quarter and nine months 2016 results and operations update

* Q3 revenue $9.863 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.05

* Reported production for 2016 Q3 and nine months of 2,887,821 mcfe and 8,817,524 mcfe, respectively.

* Qtrly gas production decreased 12 pct to 2,112,567 mcf for 2016 quarter, compared to 2015 quarter

* Oil production decreased 19 pct in quarter to 88,732 barrels