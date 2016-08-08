BRIEF-TubeMogul reports Q2 loss per share $0.11

Aug 8 (Reuters) - TubeMogul Inc

* TubeMogul reports financial results for second quarter 2016

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $53 million to $55 million

* TubeMogul Inc sees FY total spend in range of $558 million to $562 million

* TubeMogul Inc sees FY gross profit in range of $149 million to $153 million

* TubeMogul Inc says "total spend in Q2 came in slightly below our expectations"

* Qtrly loss per share $0.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $58.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $55.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $217 million to $221 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: