BRIEF-IFF Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.47

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
* Iff reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.46
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.47
* Q2 sales $793.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $785.6 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $3.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says q2 north america sales up 5% driven primarily by contribution of acquisitions
* Sees fy earnings per share up 4.5 - 6.5 percent
* Sees fy total sales up 3.5 - 4.5%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: