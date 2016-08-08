BRIEF-IFF Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.47

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

* Iff reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.46

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.47

* Q2 sales $793.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $785.6 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $3.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says q2 north america sales up 5% driven primarily by contribution of acquisitions

* Sees fy earnings per share up 4.5 - 6.5 percent

* Sees fy total sales up 3.5 - 4.5%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: