a year ago
BRIEF-IFF Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.47
August 8, 2016 / 10:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-IFF Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

* Iff reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.46

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.47

* Q2 sales $793.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $785.6 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $3.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says q2 north america sales up 5% driven primarily by contribution of acquisitions

* Sees fy earnings per share up 4.5 - 6.5 percent

* Sees fy total sales up 3.5 - 4.5%

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
