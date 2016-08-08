FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ring Energy posts Q2 loss per share $0.41
August 8, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ring Energy posts Q2 loss per share $0.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ring Energy Inc

* Ring Energy Inc announces second quarter and six month 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 loss per share $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For three months ended June 30, 2016, oil sales volume decreased to 160,925 barrels, compared to 165,759 barrels for same period in 2015

* Ring Energy Inc qtrly oil and gas revenues $7.1 million versus $9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

