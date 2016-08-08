BRIEF-RSP Permian posts Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.04

Aug 8 (Reuters) - RSP Permian Inc

* RSP Permian Inc announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results and updates 2016 annual guidance

* Q2 loss per share $0.10

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly production increased by 33 pct to 26.4 mboe/d as compared to 2Q15 and increased by 7 pct as compared to 1Q16

* Expected 2016 average daily production increased by 10 pct at mid-point to 26,500 - 28,500 boe/d

* Qtrly total revenues $81.5 million versus $78.5 million