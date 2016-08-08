BRIEF-Endo posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.86/shr from continuing operations

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Endo International Plc

* Endo reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.86 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $921 million versus I/B/E/S view $863.9 million

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.75 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* During Q2 2016, company recorded pre-tax, non-cash impairment charges of $40.0 million

* Affirming our full year 2016 revenue and adjusted diluted EPS financial guidance