a year ago
BRIEF-Healthstream acquires morrisey associates
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Healthstream acquires morrisey associates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Healthstream Inc

* Healthstream acquires Morrisey Associates

* Owned subsidiary, Echo Inc, acquired Morrisey Associates Inc for about $48.0 million in cash

* Healthstream Inc says updated financial outlook for 2016

* Year 2016 to reflect projected financial impact from acquisition of morrisey associates

* Says expects that 2016 consolidated operating income will decrease between 10 percent and 15 percent over full-year 2015 results

* Says consolidated 2016 healthstream revenues are now expected to increase between 9 percent and 12 percent over full-year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
