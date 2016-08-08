FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Black Stone Minerals
August 8, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Black Stone Minerals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Black Stone Minerals LP :

* Black Stone Minerals L.P. reports second quarter 2016 results and announces cash distribution; increases production guidance range for 2016

* Says Q2 of 2016 average production of 31.6 MBOE/D

* Says increases quarterly distribution for common units by approximately 10 pct to $0.2875 per unit

* Qtrly oil and gas revenues of $56.2 million

* Says FY production guidance revised upward to range of 31.0 - 32.0 mboe/d, an increase of approximately 9 pct at midpoint

* Qtrly loss per share per common unit $0.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $77.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $40.6 million versus $64.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

