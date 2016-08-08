BRIEF-LSB Industries report Q2 loss per share $0.70 from cont ops

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Lsb Industries Inc

* LSB Industries Inc reports operating results for the 2016 second quarter

* Q2 loss per share $0.70 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.73 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $110 million

* Sees 2016 UAN sales 435,000 - 445,000 tons ; sees 2016 hdan sales 210,000 - 220,000 tons; sees 2016 ammonia sales 110,000 - 120,000 tons

* Says expect to incur about $8 million in total turnaround expenses at Cherokee and Pryor facilities during Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

