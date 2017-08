Aug 8 (Reuters) - Franco Nevada Corp

* Franco-Nevada reports record Q2 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $150.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.9 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $149.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Qtrly revenues $150.9 million versus $109.4 million

* Qtrly production 112,787 GEOS versus 83,040 GEOS last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: