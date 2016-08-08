BRIEF-Vaalco Energy reports Q2 earnings per share $0.00

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vaalco Energy Inc :

* Vaalco Energy Inc announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Qtrly net production expense excluding workovers of $18.16 per BOE of sales, down 5 pct compared with $19.08 per BOE in Q2 of 2015

* Qtrly oil and gas sales $18.9 million versus $27.1 million last year

* Says Q2 revenue positively impacted by higher oil prices compared to Q1 primarily due to increases in the dated Brent market price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: