FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Tier REIT Q2 FFO per share $0.43 excluding items
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tier REIT Q2 FFO per share $0.43 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tier Reit Inc :

* Tier REIT announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 FFO per share $0.43 excluding items

* Q2 FFO per share $0.38

* Occupancy was 90.4 pct at June 30, 2016, an increase of 150 basis points from March 31, 2016

* Sees 2016 NAREIT-defined FFO $1.52 - $1.56

* Sees 2016 FFO, excluding certain items $1.56 - $1.60

* Company is narrowing its 2016 outlook for NAREIT-defined FFO as well as increasing its 2016 outlook for FFO, excluding certain items

* Sees 2016 same store cash NOI growth 2.0 pct - 3.0 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.