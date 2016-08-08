BRIEF-Caretrust REIT Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.27

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Caretrust Reit Inc

* Caretrust reit, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 operating results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Projecting fy normalized ffo per diluted weighted average share of approximately $1.08 to $1.10

* Projecting fy normalized fad per diluted weighted average share of approximately $1.15 to $1.17

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: