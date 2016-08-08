BRIEF-BWX Tech Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.44 from continuing operations

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bwx Technologies Inc

* Bwx technologies announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.55 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.57 to $1.67

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.44 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $402.4 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.45 billion to $1.5 billion

* Increasing 2016 non-gaap eps guidance range to between $1.57 and $1.67

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.61, revenue view $1.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S