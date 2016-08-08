BRIEF-Alliance One International reports improved gross profit and gross profit as percentage of sales in fiscal year 2017 Q1 results

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Alliance One International Inc

* Alliance One International reports improved gross profit and gross profit as percentage of sales in fiscal year 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 sales fell 2 percent to $261.1 million

* Q1 loss per share $3.54

* Restructuring program on track to deliver over $35.0 million of anticipated recurring annualized savings

* Approximately 95.0% of restructuring actions enacted and remainder to be achieved over next 15 months

* "anticipate reducing long-term debt by $35.0-$50.0 million per year"

* During quarter "we experienced approximately $3.6 million of legal and professional costs associated with kenya matter"