BRIEF-Southwest Gas sees FY 2016 revenue up 7 to 10 percent

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Corp

* Southwest gas corporation announces second quarter 2016 earnings

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 7 to 10 percent

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says capital expenditures in 2016 are estimated at $460 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly consolidated operating revenues $547.8 million versus $538.6 million

* Says revenues for 2016 are anticipated to be 7% to 10% greater than 2015 levels. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: