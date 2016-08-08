FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Thompson Creek reports Q2 2016 financial results
August 8, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Thompson Creek reports Q2 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc

* Thompson Creek reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Thompson Creek metals company inc qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.13

* Expect that our 2016 copper production will be on high end of our guidance range

* Q2 sales volumes for copper was 20.3 million pounds of copper at an average realized price of $2.15 per pound

* Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc says guidance for full year 2016, remains unchanged from guidance issued previously

* Sales volumes for gold for q2 was 62,314 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,041 per ounce

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.18, revenue view $456.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Consolidated revenues for Q2 of 2016 were $128.7 million, compared to $134.1 million in Q2 of 2015.

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.13

* Expect annual production to be in line with our 2016 guidance of 55 to 65 million pounds of copper and 240 to 270 thousand ounces of gold

* Sees 2016 Gold production, by Product cash costs and capital expenditures to be at low end of our guidance

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $113.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
