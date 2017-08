Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc

* Ritchie Bros. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.37

* Q2 revenue $158.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $161 million

* Increasing quarterly cash dividend by 6% to $0.17 per share

* "we had a difficult Q2 with modest revenue growth and a decline in eps versus same period last year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: