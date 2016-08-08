FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings Q2 adjusted EPS $0.41
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings Q2 adjusted EPS $0.41

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc :

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 revenue $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.27 billion

* Hertz Global Holdings, reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.33 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Unanticipated net charges in International RAC negatively impacted adjusted eps by approximately $0.15 per share in q2

* Hertz Global Holdings Inc says total U.S. RAC revenues were $1.6 billion in q2 2016, a decrease of 2%, versus same period last year

* Hertz Global Holdings Inc sees 2016 adjusted corporate EBITDA $850 to $950 million for "new" hertz global

* Hertz Global Holdings Inc sees full year free cash flow $500 to $600 million for "new" Hertz Global

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Second quarter 2016 results include $20 million of unanticipated net charges in International RAC

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.75 to $3.50 for "new" Hertz Global Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

