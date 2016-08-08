FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Emera Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$1.59
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Emera Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$1.59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Emera Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$1.59

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Emera reports q2 2016 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share c$1.39

* Says emera announced a 10% increase in its annual common share dividend to $2.09 from $1.90

* "expect to remain within our target dividend payout ratio range for year"

* Q2 revenue view c$654.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says emera extended its 8% annual dividend growth target through to 2020 (from 2019)

* Emera inc qtrly operating revenues c$499.4 million versus c$526.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
