BRIEF-PNM Resources sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.55-$1.65 from cont ops

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pnm Resources Inc

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.55 to $1.65 from continuing operations

* Pnm resources reports second quarter results

* Management affirmed its narrowed 2016 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.55 to $1.65 per diluted share

* Pnm resources inc says qtrly ongoing diluted eps $0.40

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly electric operating revenues $315.4 million versus $352.9 million