FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-PNM Resources sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.55-$1.65 from cont ops
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PNM Resources sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.55-$1.65 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pnm Resources Inc

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.55 to $1.65 from continuing operations

* Pnm resources reports second quarter results

* Management affirmed its narrowed 2016 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.55 to $1.65 per diluted share

* Pnm resources inc says qtrly ongoing diluted eps $0.40

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly electric operating revenues $315.4 million versus $352.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.