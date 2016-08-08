BRIEF-Boston Properties prices $1 bln offering of senior unsecured notes

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Boston Properties Inc :

* Boston Properties prices $1.0 billion offering of senior unsecured notes

* Boston Properties Inc says notes were priced at 99.271% of principal amount to yield 2.833% to maturity

* Boston Properties Inc says estimated net proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $984.8 million

* Operating partnership, Boston Properties Limited partnership has agreed to sell $1 billion of 2.750% senior unsecured notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)