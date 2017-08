BRIEF-Colony Starwood Homes Q2 core FFO per share $0.39

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Colony Starwood Homes

* Q2 core FFO per share $0.39

* Sees fy 2016 core FFO per share $1.60 to $1.65

* Q2 loss per share $0.15

* Colony starwood homes announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 revenue $143.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $141.1 million

* Q2 FFO per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy blended rent growth between 4.5% - 5%

* "quarterly same store blended rent growth was 5.5% compared to 3.9% in q1"

* Quarterly same store noi increased 7.8% compared to q2 2015; quarterly same store core noi margin was 62.8 Further company coverage: