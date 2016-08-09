BRIEF-Monster Worldwide Q2 gaap loss per share $1.40

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Monster Worldwide Inc

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.02 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.40 from continuing operations

* Monster worldwide reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $150.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $156.6 million

* Monster cancels Q2 conference call in light of transaction announcement

* Monster has also suspended any prior guidance provided as a result of transaction announcement

* Monster announces agreement to be acquired by Randstad