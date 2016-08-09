BRIEF-New Residential and Walter Investment announce mortgage servicing rights purchase agreement

Aug 9 (Reuters) - New Residential Investment Corp
* New Residential And Walter Investment announce mortgage servicing rights purchase agreement and subservicing agreement
* Deal for $231 million
* Entered agreement for purchase, sale of almost all assets of Walter Capital opportunity, units, some related assets owned by Walter
* Walter deal represents about $37 billion upb of MSRS for a purchase price of approximately $283 million
* Assuming completion of both transactions with Walter and WCO, total purchase price is expected to be about $514 million