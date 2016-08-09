FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-New Residential and Walter Investment announce mortgage servicing rights purchase agreement
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-New Residential and Walter Investment announce mortgage servicing rights purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - New Residential Investment Corp

* New Residential And Walter Investment announce mortgage servicing rights purchase agreement and subservicing agreement

* Deal for $231 million

* New Residential And Walter Investment announce mortgage servicing rights purchase agreement and subservicing agreement

* Entered agreement for purchase, sale of almost all assets of Walter Capital opportunity, units, some related assets owned by Walter

* Walter deal represents about $37 billion upb of MSRS for a purchase price of approximately $283 million

* Assuming completion of both transactions with Walter and WCO, total purchase price is expected to be about $514 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.