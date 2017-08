Aug 9 (Reuters) - Reading International Inc :

* Reading international announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $66.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Reading international inc says in process of refinancing $15.0 million loan on cinemas 1,2,3 property which matures on October 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: