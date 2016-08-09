FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.88
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.88

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $9.9 billion to $10.1 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.88

* "we have taken steps to streamline our portfolio in Q2"

* Entered into a definitive agreement to divest all north american commercialization rights to Ruconest to Pharming Group N.V.

* Sold, or agreed to sell, brodalumab EU rights, synergetics USA OEM business, and Ruconest for a total combined upfront payment of $181 million

* Pharming will also pay valeant certain sales-based milestone payments of up to $65 million

* Brodalumab EU rights,synergetics USA OEM business,Ruconest deal includes additional consideration up to $329 million for approval,sales milestones

* Total revenues decreased 11% to $2.42 billion in Q2 of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.44, revenue view $2.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals international inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.40

* Company is reconfirming its full year 2016 guidance

* Announcing new strategic direction for Valeant, which will involve reorganizing our company and reporting segments

* Pharming will pay valeant aggregate consideration of up to $125 million, including an upfront fee of $60 million payable upon closing

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.53, revenue view $10.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.