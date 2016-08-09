BRIEF-Radnet Q2 adjusted EPS $0.09

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Radnet Inc

* Radnet reports second quarter financial results and reaffirms previously announced 2016 guidance levels

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 revenue $224.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $220.1 million

* On track to meet our guidance ranges for year

* Increasing our targeted fy capital expenditure range by $5 million

* Increase in capital expenditure is to fund a replacement program of our computed radiography (cr x-ray) scanners