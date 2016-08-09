FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Daqo New Energy Q2 revenue rose 107 percent to $71 million
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Daqo New Energy Q2 revenue rose 107 percent to $71 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Daqo New Energy Corp :

* Daqo New Energy announces unaudited second quarter 2016 results

* Expects to sell approximately 2,550 mt to 2,600 mt of polysilicon to external customers during q3 2016

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per basic ads $2.10

* Polysilicon production volume of 3,570 mt in q2 2016, compared to 3,405 mt in q1 2016

* Qtrly earnings per basic ads $1.90

* "we anticipate that tight-supply situation for polysilicon sector within china should continue in 2016"

* Wafer sales volume is expected to be approximately 24.0 million to 25.0 million pieces for q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
