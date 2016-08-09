FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-NRG Yield Inc Qtrly EPS $0.29
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-NRG Yield Inc Qtrly EPS $0.29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Nrg Yield Inc :

* NRG Yield, Inc. Reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly total operating revenues $258 million versus $235 million

* NRG Yield Inc qtrly earnings per weighted average class a common share $0.29

* Amended to residential solar partnership does not impact nrg yield's 2016 financial guidance or ability to pay dividend

* On aug 8, co entered definitive agreement with nrg to acquire remaining 51.05% interest in cvsr project for $78.5 million in cash consideration

* Acquisition of remaining 51.05% interest in cvsr project to increase adjusted ebitda, cafd on annual basis by $40 million and $5 million, respectively

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $270.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirming 2016 financial guidance

* Increasing quarterly dividend by 4.3% and reaffirming 15% annualized dividend per share growth through 2018

* On august 5, amended residential solar partnership to reduce co's total capital commitment from $100 million to $60 million

* Definitive agreement with NRG includes assumed non-recourse project level debt of $496 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.98, revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.