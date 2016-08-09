FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Foresight Energy LP reported Q2 EPS ($0.21)
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Foresight Energy LP reported Q2 EPS ($0.21)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Foresight Energy Lp

* Foresight Energy LP announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.21

* Qtrly production of 4.9 million tons

* Qtrly sales volumes of 5.1 million tons

* Qtrly total revenues $226 million versus $251.2 million

* Coal sales totaled $224.1 million during Q2 2016, a decrease of $25.8 million from prior year Q2

* Co's Q2 results impacted by $10.8 million in losses on commodity derivative contracts,$5.9 million of debt restructuring,$4.3 million in interest charges

* Qtrly coal sales of $224.1 million

* Taken steps of altering production schedules in an effort to more closely match production with market demand

* Foresight's Q2 coal sales volumes significantly impacted by lower international shipments as seaborne markets remained challenging

* Q2 revenue view $201.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.