a year ago
BRIEF-Virtusa Q1 earnings $0.18/shr excluding items
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Virtusa Q1 earnings $0.18/shr excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Virtusa Corp

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.26 to $0.30

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.61 to $0.75

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $850 million to $870 million

* Virtusa announces first quarter 2017 consolidated financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $205.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $203.8 million

* Sees q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.01 to $0.05

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $206.5 million to $211.5 million

* Integration of polaris consulting & services, ltd. Remains on track.

* Revised fiscal 2017 guidance reflects isolated delays in decision making and new project starts across our insurance, telecom and banking clients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

