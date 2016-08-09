FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eagle pharmaceuticals updates on FDA meeting for Ryanodex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals reports positive outcome from fda meeting for Ryanodex for exertional heat stroke NDA submission

* Hajj study results sufficient for human data in filing

* Eagle purchases royalty rights to Ryanodex portfolio

* Purchases royalty rights to Ryanodex portfolio

* Reduced future Ryanodex royalty obligations to licensing partner from 15% to 3% of net sales in exchange for $15 million in cash

* Expect requesting priority review of nda for Ryanodex and, if granted by FDA, to market treatment for ehs as early as next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

