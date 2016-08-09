FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Aecom Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.81
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aecom Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.81

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Aecom

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.81

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.43

* Quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $4.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.52 billion

* Reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $3.00 to $3.40

* Sees fiscal year 2016 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $150 million

* On track to achieve its $325 million run-rate synergy savings target by end of fiscal 2017

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.