BRIEF-Aecom Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.81

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Aecom

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.81

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.43

* Quarter fiscal year 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $4.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.52 billion

* Reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $3.00 to $3.40

* Sees fiscal year 2016 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $150 million

* On track to achieve its $325 million run-rate synergy savings target by end of fiscal 2017

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S