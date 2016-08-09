FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc reported Q2 EPS $0.21
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 11:20 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc reported Q2 EPS $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Carrols Restaurant Group Inc

* Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc reports financial results for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 0.7% compared to a 10.3% increase in prior year period

* Company also raised its 2016 outlook

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $85 million to $90 million

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees 2016 total restaurant sales of $945 million to $960 million including a comparable restaurant sales increase of 2% to 4%

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees 2016 adjusted ebitda of $90 million to $95 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

