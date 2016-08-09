FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ceco Environmental reports Q2 earnings per share $0.12
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ceco Environmental reports Q2 earnings per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ceco Environmental Corp

* Reports second quarter and six months 2016 results; achieved record revenue, operating income, and net cash provided by operating activities

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 revenue $112.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $107 million

* Bookings were $108.8 million for Q2 of 2016, compared with $74.6 million in prior year, an increase of 46%.

* Qtrly backlog of $224.7 million, up 60% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

