a year ago
BRIEF-Broadridge Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.45
August 9, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Broadridge Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.45

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

* Broadridge reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.45

* Q4 earnings per share $1.40

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue rose 5 percent to $975 million

* Sees full-year 2017 total revenue growth in range of 43 percent to 45 percent

* Sees full-year 2017 diluted earnings per share growth in range of 9 percent to 14 percent

* Sees full-year 2017 free cash flows in range of $350 million to $400 million

* Sees full-year 2017 adjusted operating income margin of about 15 percent

* Full-year 2017 earnings per share view $3.17, revenue view $3.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full-year 2017 recurring fee revenue growth in range of 29 percent to 31 percent

* Sees full-year 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share growth in range of 12 percent to 17 percent

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
