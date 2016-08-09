FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Impax Laboratories reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.04
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Impax Laboratories reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc

* Impax reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 revenue $173 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.57 to $1.70

* Q2 revenue view $223.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $40 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted gross margins as a percent of total revenue are expected to be in low 50% range

* Sees FY 2016 total company revenues of approximately $900 million to $940 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.77, revenue view $994.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

