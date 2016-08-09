BRIEF-Lifetime Brands Q2 adjusted EPS $0.01

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Lifetime Brands Inc :

* Q2 sales $118.1 million versus $120.9 million

* Lifetime brands, inc. Reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.08

* On track to achieve significant efficiencies that will be reflected in operating results beginning in 2017

* "foresee a healthy holiday shopping season" and expect top line growth in second half of year

* Now commenced implementation phase of restructuring plan that co initiated earlier this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: