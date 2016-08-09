BRIEF-Tribune Media Q2 adjusted EPS $0.42

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tribune Media Co :
* Q2 revenue $526.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $538.7 million
* Tribune media company reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $1.76
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tribune media co qtrly total television and entertainment net advertising revenues increased 1%, to $337.2 million
* Gross political advertising revenue is on track to be a "record year" and to meet our $200 million target
* Reaffirming guidance related to 2016 full year, except for real estate and corporate and other adjusted ebitda guidance
* As of august 9, 2016, company has agreements for sales of los angeles times square property and olympic printing plant facility
* Process of monetization of real estate portfolio has seen "highly competitive" bidding processes
* Continue to make progress on ongoing strategic review, including monetization of real estate portfolio
* Sees fy 2016 consolidated adjusted ebitda to be between $615 million and $645 million
* As of august 9, also has agreements for sales of certain broadcasting properties located in chicago, denver and properties in baltimore
* If we are unable to enter into new contract with dish network, retransmission consent, carriage fees will be impacted in future periods