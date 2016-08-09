FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amag Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share $0.02
August 9, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amag Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Amag Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $128.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $533.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total gaap quarterly product and service revenues increased approximately 50% to $127 million

* Amag pharmaceuticals inc says total product and service revenue for q2 of 2016 increased approximately 50% to $127.4 million

* Sees fy 2016 gaap total revenue $503 million - $553 million

* Sees fy 2016 non gaap total revenue $520 - $570 million

* Sees fy 2016 gaap net income $0 - $30 million ; sees fy 2016 non gaap net income $195 - $225 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
