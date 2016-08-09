FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Q2 GAAP EPS $0.64

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd :

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.35 to $3.45

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports financial results for the second quarter 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.85

* Q2 revenue $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.22 billion

* Provided guidance for q3 and full year 2016 and updated expectations for previously stated financial targets

* Will deliver earnings growth for full year 2016 and grow 2017 adjusted EPS in range of 15% to 25%

* As of June 30, anticipated capital expenditures were $1.3 billion for each of years ending December 31, 2017, 2018, respectively

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* No longer expects to achieve its previously stated target of $5.00 adjusted EPS in 2017

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd sees Q3 reported adjusted EPS $1.57 to $1.62

* As of June 30, 2016, anticipated capital expenditures were $0.2 billion for remainder of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

