BRIEF-Rofin-Sinar Q3 EPS $0.40
August 9, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Rofin-Sinar Q3 EPS $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Rofin-sinar Technologies Inc

* Sinar reports results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2016

* Q3 sales $125.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $130.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Sinar technologies inc - order entry for quarter decreased slightly by 1% to $128.1 million compared to q3 of fiscal year 2015.

* Sinar technologies inc - backlog as of june 30, 2016, which mainly comprises laser products, amounted to $135.0 million

* Sinar technologies inc - in light of pending transaction with coherent, rofin is not providing forward guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

