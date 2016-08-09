BRIEF-Myokardia reported Q2 EPS ($0.37)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Myokardia Inc

* Myokardia reports second quarter 2016 financial results and continued progress on clinical programs

* Collaboration and license revenue was $3.5 million for Q2 of 2016, unchanged from $3.5 million for Q2 of 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to initiate Pioneer-hcm, phase 2 open-label study to evaluate safety,efficacy of myk-461 in subjects with ohcm, in second half of 2016.