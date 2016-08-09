FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Textainer group holdings Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Textainer group holdings Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Textainer Group Holdings Limited :

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Textainer Group Holdings Limited reports second-quarter results and declares quarterly dividend

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Textainer Group Holdings Ltd qtrly total revenue of $127.4 million versus $138.2 million last year

* Q2 revenue view $125.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Strong increase in demand for dry containers in Q2 will continue into Q3 although possibly at a slightly reduced pace Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.