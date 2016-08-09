BRIEF-Textainer group holdings Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Textainer Group Holdings Limited :

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Textainer Group Holdings Limited reports second-quarter results and declares quarterly dividend

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Textainer Group Holdings Ltd qtrly total revenue of $127.4 million versus $138.2 million last year

* Q2 revenue view $125.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Strong increase in demand for dry containers in Q2 will continue into Q3 although possibly at a slightly reduced pace Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: