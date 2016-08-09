BRIEF-NQ Mobile provides update on FL Mobile divestment

Aug 9 (Reuters) - NQ Mobile Inc

* Provides an update on the FL Mobile divestment

* Company expects to receive 50% of total consideration from xinjiang Yinghe within 60 business days from date of agreement

* Remaining 50% of total consideration will be received by company upon satisfaction of certain conditions and FL mobile divestment

* With respect to other 3 deals, expects to get 60% of total consideration from each investor within 15 business days from agreement date

* Valuation of entire FL mobile's business stays at RMB 5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: