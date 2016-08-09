FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-WhiteWave Foods Q2 earnings per share $0.29
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-WhiteWave Foods Q2 earnings per share $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Whitewave Foods Co

* Q2 earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WhiteWave Foods reports strong second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 excluding items

* Reiterating full year 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance

* Increasing 2016 constant currency adjusted earnings per share guidance to $1.43 to $1.46, excluding china joint venture investments

* Management continues to target 75 basis points of constant currency operating margin expansion for full year 2016

* Sees 2016 net sales growth 10.5% - 11.5%

* Q2 revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total net sales $1,050 million versus $924 million

* Company expects merger with Danone to be completed by end of 2016

* Fy2016 revenue view $4.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.