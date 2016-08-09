BRIEF-WhiteWave Foods Q2 earnings per share $0.29

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Whitewave Foods Co

* Q2 earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WhiteWave Foods reports strong second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 excluding items

* Reiterating full year 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance

* Increasing 2016 constant currency adjusted earnings per share guidance to $1.43 to $1.46, excluding china joint venture investments

* Management continues to target 75 basis points of constant currency operating margin expansion for full year 2016

* Sees 2016 net sales growth 10.5% - 11.5%

* Q2 revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total net sales $1,050 million versus $924 million

* Company expects merger with Danone to be completed by end of 2016

* Company expects merger with Danone to be completed by end of 2016

* Fy2016 revenue view $4.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S